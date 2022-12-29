After Glass Onion, Knives Out Fans Desperately Want A Muppets Crossover

"Knives Out" fans have taken to Twitter in the days since "Glass Onion" dropped on Netflix to demand that Rian Johnson pack the third movie in the franchise with an ensemble of Muppets alongside a flesh-and-blood Benoit Blanc. To some extent, the campaign is a comedic bit, though it seems tinged with real hope that such a project could become a reality. As @LolOverruled tweeted, garnering tens of thousands of likes, "I sincerely believe if we all keep up the pressure we can make Knives Out 3 a muppet movie".

Some are imagining a movie in the spirit of "The Great Muppet Caper," even writing whole lines of humorous dialogue for the script. One viral tweet by @cevangelista413 imagines Benoit Blanc declaring in his Southern accent, "Hells bells these Muppets have gotten themselves into some sort of great caper."

In fact, Johnson has already heard the clamoring for a "Knives Out" Muppet whodunnit back in August as noted by Tudum, and, though charmed by it, doesn't think it would work. "It's a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought," the director said at the time. However, he thought the two genres would clash. "You'd have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."

Nevertheless, fans' desire to see a Muppet murder mystery remains as unruffled as Big Bird's feathers and has taken on an almost #SnyderCut-like frenzy since Christmas weekend. From fan art to pleas from large Muppet fan accounts, it seems the internet is determined to bring a "Knives Out" and Muppets crossover to life by pulling Johnson's strings like puppeteers.