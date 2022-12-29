Looper Unearths Which NCIS Character Fans Wish Never Left The Show - Exclusive Survey

"NCIS" debuted on CBS in 2003, and the crime procedural has enjoyed two decades of unprecedented longevity. The show did experience much lower ratings for its Season 20 premiere with only 5.82 million viewers compared to the viewership for the first episode of Season 19 at 8.15 million (per TV Insider). However, even with the departure of stalwart characters like Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), the series endures.

Before Harmon sadly departed "NCIS," the actor gave his reasons for why he believes the show continues to resonate with audiences. "You've got a bunch of people who love their job," Harmon said in an interview on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert." Harmon also elaborated on the cast's camaraderie and how they all enjoy having dinner together following a full day of work. Those tight-knit working relationships translate into the chemistry between the characters, too, and they are a pivotal part of the success behind "NCIS."

There's no question that "NCIS" continues to score extremely well with diehard fans of the show (according to Rotten Tomatoes), but Looper decided to poll enthusiasts of the series about some of the beloved mainstays who have left the CBS procedural over the years — and the results are in. Can you guess which "NCIS" character fans did not want to walk away from the series?