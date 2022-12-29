Why Chet From So Help Me Todd Looks So Familiar

"So Help me Todd" has proven to be an enjoyable series in just its first season. Due to its powerful plotline, it's no wonder why. The CBS show follows Todd (Skylar Astin), a young man who has never let go of his childhood dream of being a private detective. This dream hasn't panned out the way he wants, after being fired and then having his license revoked.

His mother, Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden), a successful attorney, has had enough of his lack of direction and hires him to join her at her firm so he can turn his life around and also pay back the $9,000 he owes her. Margaret is a powerful matriarch, who pursued her law degree after the death of her husband and father of her three children — Todd, Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas), and Allison (Madeleine Wise). Todd can't help but feel underappreciated as he is constantly compared to Allison who is married and also has a successful job as a doctor. Todd even falls short of the graces Margaret reserves for Lawrence, the son who is never around but still has a better job than Todd does.

While Lawrence isn't always present at the family dinners, which only just recently started including Todd, Lawrence's husband Chet Venables is always present with their young daughter, Clem (Artemis Litsiadis), in tow.

Chet is played by Thomas Cadrot who has quite a few roles under his belt. Here is where you might've seen Cadrot before.