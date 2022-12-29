Is Eternals 2 Really Happening?

According to an article from South Korean news outlet YTN (translated by the fine folks at CinemaBlend), Don Lee's upcoming projects include a sequel to "Eternals." For those who had difficulty keeping track of the film's twelve-plus new characters, Lee played Gilgamesh — the Eternal protector of Thena who was slayed by Kro halfway through the film's runtime. YTN's source is Big Punch Entertainment, Lee's talent agency.

Some fans may immediately scoff at the idea, especially since no such sequel was announced at Marvel Studios' convention appearances this year. However, it's easy to forget that Marvel Studios has five slots in their upcoming film slate that have yet to publicly bear a title or premise (via Coming Soon). It's possible — and likely — that one of these projects will be an "Eternals" sequel.

Stranger than the sequel's existence is Lee's involvement. How the film intends to work his definitively deceased character back into the crowded ensemble is anyone's guess — though the first film made it clear that Chloé Zhao enjoys flashbacks as a storytelling device. Maybe there's more to the Epic of Gilgamesh than fans currently know.