The Biggest Film And TV Disappointments Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is the worst movie in the MCU, and I will die on that hill. It is worse than "The Dark World," "Iron Man 2," "Eternals," "Captain Marvel," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" — I know I lost some of you on that last one but let's keep moving. What an absolutely atrocious piece of garbage this movie is. I'll admit, I don't think "Thor: Ragnarok" is a top-tier MCU movie (I'd give it a B), so when I heard Taika Waititi was directing AND writing "Love and Thunder," I knew it was going to be abysmal. But I had no idea it would be this bad. Waititi has no business having that much creative control over an MCU movie, and it shows. Why has Thor (Chris Hemsworth) become the laughingstock of the MCU?

I didn't laugh once in this movie, despite Waititi's attempts to make his audience belly laugh every five seconds. "Love and Thunder" was eye roll after eye roll and a complete disservice to a character. Even Hemsworth knows it was trash, as he said if he ever returned to play Thor, it would have to be a dramatically different take on the character. It's probably because he's tired of playing a goon when he was one of the most admirable and badass characters in the MCU. Sure, everyone has their growth, their arc, their whatever, but how you go from Thor in "Avengers: Infinity War" to Thor in "Love and Thunder" is beyond me.

Christian Bale did pretty well in the movie as Gorr, but we did not see him nearly enough — probably because Powder didn't crack jokes enough, and it would have ruined Waititi's distorted vision. Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) was laughable; floating Heimdall-kid was embarrassing, and the goats were one of the unfunniest things I've ever seen. Kevin, if you have plans for a fifth "Thor" film, I am begging you, leave Waititi out of it.