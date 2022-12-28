Jason Blum Teases That James Wan Could Help Make An Invisible Man Sequel Happen

Horror studio Blumhouse has made a name for itself by releasing low-budget, filmmaker-driven genre fare. From the word-of-mouth viral sensation "Paranormal Activity" to David Gordon Green's recent "Halloween" trilogy, producer Jason Blum and his studio have been at the forefront of keeping the horror genre alive at the box office.

James Wan, similarly, has been a name synonymous with the genre ever since his smash hit 2004 gore-fest, "Saw," was unleashed to theaters. Wan saw massive success with "The Conjuring" films and their spinoffs. These successful horror hits led the maestro of the macabre to create his own genre label called Atomic Monster. Wan is producing the upcoming "M3GAN" for the label, along with Blumhouse (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Wan and Blum have crossed paths a few times throughout their careers, most notably with the popular "Insidious" franchise. The franchise saw Wan directing the first two installments with Blum producing. With its fifth installment, "Insidious: Fear the Dark," in post-production, Wan has joined Blum as one of the Patrick Wilson-direct film's producers.

"Insidious" isn't the only upcoming project Blum and Wan have cooking together. Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are a few signatures away from joining forces, merging the two genre studios to create a horror behemoth. While the deal isn't completely finalized yet, the duo of Wan and Blum, promoting the upcoming "M3GAN," couldn't help talking about what projects they'd love to work on together soon.