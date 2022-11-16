Jason Blum And James Wan Are Reportedly Looking To Create A Horror Behemoth With A Blumhouse/Atomic Monster Merger

Blumhouse Productions burst onto the entertainment scene in 2000, offering filmmakers a new avenue to get their terrifying big-screen concepts in front of moviegoers everywhere. Suffice to say, Jason Blum's company has found standout success with the majority of its collaborators. In the years since its establishment, it has helped bring some of the most iconic horror titles of the modern era to life. "The Purge," "Get Out," "The Black Phone," and more have been helped along by Blumhouse, and it stands to reason it will continue to help out more creatives for years to come.

With Blumhouse finally a fixture in Hollywood, another predominantly horror production house started its rise to prominence. Atomic Monster Productions, founded by director and writer James Wan in 2014, has done quite well for itself in the near-decade since its creation. It sent shivers up the spines of audiences with such films as "Annabelle" and "The Nun," among a host of other productions you're likely familiar with. In many ways, it has quickly become a contemporary to Blumhouse, but instead of viewing Blum's company as competition, the minds of Atomic Monster see it as an ally.

It has come to light that Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster Productions are about to become a merged horror juggernaut, unlike anything the entertainment world has ever seen. Here's what we know about this union of two horror titans.