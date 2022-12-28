James Cameron Had To Teach Zoe Saldaña To Run Properly For Avatar

James Cameron runs a tight ship, even if he has a seeming obsession with sinking them on camera. The visionary behind the resurgent "Avatar" universe has often been on the receiving end of claims from his casts and crews — ranging from lighthearted anecdotes to serious frustrations — alleging that he's prone to explosive onset outbursts when things don't go according to his plan. In a recent Masterclass project, Cameron even referred to himself, with some seeming self-awareness and a tinge of regret, as a "tin-pot dictator" (via The Independent).

It seems that Cameron has restrained his temper significantly in recent years, though he still refuses to pull his punches with collaborators. On the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water," he supposedly called Sigourney Weaver's behavior "inappropriate" after she expressed feeling insecure about her portrayal of Kiri. Weaver is far from the only "Avatar" actor to receive tough love from Cameron, however — Neytiri actor Zoe Saldaña recently shared that the director had been particularly upset by a bizarrely specific aspect of her performance in the first film.