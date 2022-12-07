James Cameron Set Sigourney Weaver's Insecurities Straight While Filming Avatar: The Way Of Water With Tough Love

James Cameron refuses to mince words, even with his top talent.

"Avatar: The Way of the Water" star Sigourney Weaver (who first worked with Cameron on 1986's "Aliens") confirmed as much in a recent issue of D23 magazine (via The Direct). According to those on Twitter who have already witnessed the sequel, there's a lot to be excited about. For those who may not have even been following the film's development, it's worth mentioning that Weaver is very much involved with the film despite the death of her previous character, Dr. Grace Augustine.

In the "Avatar" sequel, Weaver returns as Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The character has been described by the actor herself as an "awkward" 13 to 14-year-old that required her to bring out an adolescent side of herself (via Vanity Fair). It has been theorized that Kiri may contain remnants of Dr. Augustine's personality and memories, which were partially transferred to the Tree of Souls during the first film (per Screen Rant). This would offer a clear and somewhat conventional explanation of why Cameron wanted the 72-year-old "Aliens" star to portray a teenager.

Though Weaver is one of a few returning to the Pandora universe in "Avatar: The Way of the Water," the actor admitted that she felt intrusive insecurities while on set — much to the apparent frustration of the film's director.