Justin Bartha Confirms There's A Script For National Treasure 3

The year is nearly over, and a surprise topic that's taking over the internet is none other than "National Treasure." The Nicholas Cage-led adventure series was a box office hit in the mid-2000s, so much so that Disney went ahead and made a Disney+ series continuing the franchise. "National Treasure: Edge of History" doesn't bring back Cage's treasure-hunting Ben Gates, choosing instead to focus on series newcomer Jess (Lisette Olivera).

While the Disney+ series isn't a direct sequel to 2007's "National Treasure: Book of Secrets," it doesn't waste time telling audiences that it takes place in the same world. Although there's no appearance from Cage's Gates, other characters from the movies make their return. The first episode features the return of former FBI agent Peter Sandusky (Harvey Keitel) and special agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco). However, perhaps the most notable "National Treasure" return is Gates' best friend Riley Poole (Justin Bartha). He returns and reveals that Ben and Abigail (Diane Kruger) are still together, and he and Riley are still hard at work on a treasure hunt, teasing the cliffhanger at the end of "Book of Secrets."

Although he only returns as a guest appearance, Riley's inclusion makes the Disney+ series a worthy successor to the beloved movie series. Not only that, but the return of such a prominent character immediately sparked interest in a potential "National Treasure 3," with Cage and company returning to the franchise. According to Bartha, that idea isn't entirely out of the picture, as there is a finished script for a third movie.