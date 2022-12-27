Bill Maher Hates Kyle Dunnigan's Impressions Of Him

Bill Maher and Kyle Dunnigan have both left their respective marks on the film and television industries with their own unique, multi-talented careers. Both of them also possess resumes that boast successful writing and acting credits. However, these performers are arguably best known as comedians. But there is one glaring distinction between the two talents and that is the art of impressions: Dunnigan does them and Maher is the subject of them.

Maher rose to prominence after his very first appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 1982 (via YouTube) doing his stand-up routine, and Maher is now a renowned political commentator thanks to his prolific stints on "Politically Incorrect" and "Real Time with Bill Maher." And an innumerable number of comedians have terrific Bill Maher impersonations in their back pockets, including Artie Lange. There's also Fred Armisen's impression of the talk show host that Maher called "ridiculous" while sitting right next to the "Saturday Night Live" alumnus.

Meanwhile, Dunnigan made his bones years later thanks to his multifaceted efforts on TV shows like "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Reno 911!" However, Dunnigan's first significant television appearance was as an uncredited extra during one of "SNL's" Gap skits in 1994, according to IMDb. Dunnigan has a wide array of extraordinary and uncanny impressions of celebrities in his toolbelt, including Alec Baldwin, Joe Biden, Jeff Goldblum, Kim Kardashian, and yes, even Maher himself. However, did you know that Maher hates Dunnigan's impression of him?