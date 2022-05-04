What It's Like On The Book Of Boba Fett Set, According To Danny Trejo - Exclusive

If Danny Trejo is the emperor of perishing on set, he might also be the king of fierce cameos. See: Ram-Man in "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," Jose Rojas in "Blue Bloods," Jaguar in "Rick and Morty," Piñata Boss in "Mickey Mouse," Bishop Edward Galano in "Bones," or Tortuga in "Breaking Bad."

The actor, by the way, thinks that Breacher from "The Flash" is "waiting for the next shot." At least that's what he recently told Looper's sister site Mashed in an exclusive interview. In fact, Trejo remembers his time in the DC universe fondly. "Usually when you go to a series, everybody, they're like a family, they're real close, and you're an outsider," he revealed. "I honestly believe that the people from 'Flash,' they embrace you immediately. You feel like one of the family, and it's a great, great feeling. It was simple to be there."

While Trejo said he'd be happy to get another call from "The Flash" family, it's actually another universe that really captured his imagination.