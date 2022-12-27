James Cameron Sees Himself In All Of Avatar's Main Characters

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally here, and it looks like director James Cameron made the right decision going all in on his original franchise. In a time where adaptations and remakes dominate the industry, "Avatar" continues to find success at the box office, a testament to Cameron's ability to bring new and creative ideas through the world of Pandora.

"The Way of Water" takes the unique ideas Cameron introduced in "Avatar" and dials them up to 100. The sequel uses its over three-hour runtime perfectly, with both new and returning characters getting more than enough time to shine. Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and Quaritch (Stephen Lang) are all back, with Cameron taking the time to explore how each character has grown over the decade since the events of the first movie. The legendary filmmaker also introduces a roster of new characters, including Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Spider (Jack Champion), bringing in a new "chosen one" storyline while exploring the depths of Pandora's oceans.

Cameron's character development is one of the standout aspects of "The Way of Water," as the director continues to cement his place as one of the best to ever do it. With the sequel, he adds more heroes and villains to his already long list of iconic characters, and it turns out the director looked inwards when creating some of the best personalities in "Avatar."