James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol

Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.

For many, it appears as though "The Way of Water" was well worth its decade-long build-up, with Cameron evolving the story using the same big-picture vision he brought to the "Terminator" and "Alien" franchises. With 1986's "Aliens," for example, Cameron took on the difficult task of following up a beloved sci-fi horror film that he had no hand in making. His idea for the sequel was at once simple and successful.

As exhibited across his few sequel projects, the main way Cameron builds upon a franchise is by enlarging the scope of the story. For "Terminator 2," the follow-up to his own classic, "Terminator," this meant adding more Terminators. For "Avatar 2," this apparently meant introducing new clans and biomes; and for the follow-up to "Alien," it was as easy as adding an "S." In fact, it has been long rumored that Cameron used the simplicity of the title as a visual aid for studio executives during his initial pitch — with one more significant addition.