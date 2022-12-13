Avatar 2 Producer Teases The Introduction Of New Clans And Biomes As The Franchise Continues

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will soon be released into the cinematic wilds. And if James Cameron's latest blockbuster delight looks set to teach us anything, it's that one simply should not bet against the Oscar-winning director.

Still, there were those who wondered not only if there was still an audience for the world of "Avatar" more than a decade after the original film debuted, but if Cameron could possibly even match that film in terms of spectacle and emotional payoff. By almost every critical appraisal so far (84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), Cameron not only matched "Avatar" on all fronts, but frequently eclipsed the original with a film so boldly rendered, and deeply felt, he's set a high bar for the already in the works followups.

Of course, if there's one thing the legendary filmmaker has proven throughout his career, it's that he loves a good challenge. According to Cameron's long-time producer Jon Landau — who's been working with the director since 1997's Best Picture-winning blockbuster "Titanic" — the cinematic innovator has only scratched the surface of what's possible in the realm of the "Avatar" universe. And Cameron has big plans to discover new clans and biomes on Pandora before the franchise ends.