Doctor Who Fans Were A Bit Thrown By One Actor In The 60th Anniversary Teaser Trailer

"Doctor Who" fans got a nice Christmas gift on Sunday, December 25, in the form of a new teaser trailer for 2023's 60th-anniversary trio of specials. The specials are nearly a year away from premiering, but the trailer features David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, despite taking the same form (and actor!) as the 10th Doctor, plus Catherine Tate's return as Donna Noble, and Ncuti Gatwa making his debut as the 15th Doctor.

However, it's not just the return of fan favorites Tennant and Tate or the quick glimpse of Gatwa that has fans talking. The minute-long trailer introduces the footage of a previously announced huge star who is set to join the Who-niverse, namely Neil Patrick Harris. The actor's role remains a secret, but with the character's flamboyant costume and demeanor, he's clearly the villain of the upcoming specials.

Viewers actually see very little of Harris' character. Donning a suit and a top hat in the first scene and a vest in the second one, the character announces "The show is just beginning" in his initial scene, and "Worldwide premiere" in the second one. The only other appearance of Harris is a second-long shot of his character amongst a bunch of flower petals, which he scoops up and somewhat seductively flings at the camera.

Whoever this character is, it's apparent he has some bizarre taste. However, there is one element that fans on Reddit are particularly surprised by.