Experts Say Babylon Accurately Reflects The 1920s Hollywood Scene (& Why That's So Distressing)

"Babylon" hit theaters with a resounding thud over Christmas weekend. In its opening bow, the epic drama grossed just under $5 million at the domestic box office against a budget of roughly $80 million (via Deadline). That's not good news by any metric, and there are any number of factors that could have contributed to the poor showing. From once-in-a-lifetime snow storms to mixed reviews, the flick didn't hold up to expectations, which is a shame seeing how it's a high-budget original film from an auteur, Oscar-winning director.

Still, it'll be in theaters for a little while longer in case you want to watch another three-hour drama once you've finished "Avatar: The Way of Water." And after checking it out, you may wonder how much of it is based on reality and how much is pure entertainment. The characters, while fictional, are based on real people, and it takes place in 1920s Hollywood. At certain points in the movie, it might seem like the creatives took a great deal of liberties with the reporting, but according to experts, things really were that depraved in Hollywood a century ago.