Daniel Craig Discovered A Fatal Flaw In The Glass Onion Script That Rian Johnson Had To Quickly Repair

As to how his fears about script inconsistency pertained to "Glass Onion," Rian Johnson said it was Daniel Craig, appropriately, who pointed out to him a leap of logic that could have potentially doomed his film. "Part of the way through shooting 'Glass Onion' there was one thing. I think Daniel caught it, actually. It was something that I had to fix," Johnson told Joseph Kosinski in the Variety conversation. "It was something where it's like, 'We can't let that slide; we're trying to make things line up.' And so, I had to come up with on the fly — luckily I could. But it was absolutely terrifying for a couple of minutes because you live in fear of that moment."

Asking for details about the flaw in the script — which wasn't revealed in the Variety conversation, obviously, for spoiler-ish reasons — Kosinski asked Johnson if the flaw involved something going "backwards, or was it something that flowed forward?"

"It was literally just a sequence of things that happened in the course of the crime, and one of them in one version happened at a different time than one in another version," Johnson explained to Kosinski, adding with a laugh, "[It was] mostly terrifying because of the idea — I knew I could fix this, but it was like, 'Oh s***, did I miss something else?'"

Also starring Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Jessica Henwick, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" begins streaming exclusively on Netflix Friday, December 23, following its limited theatrical run.