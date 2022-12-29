Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Praises James Cameron's Immersive 3D Technique - Exclusive

Recalling her experience of seeing "Avatar: The Way of Water" for the first time, Deborah L. Scott told Looper that even though she worked on the movie, she was drawn into what she was seeing on screen. "You kind of forget when you are watching the movie. I was right there," Scott said. "It's so detailed, and the effects work is so good, and the digital work is so good, on top of all the work that we did physically, hands-on, that you feel like you're standing right there with them — the acting, the performances, and the way they relate to each other. The actors are hiding behind those blue faces, but they're shining right through, man. It's remarkable what they do."

Having experienced James Cameron's passion and genius in person as his costume designer, Scott said it's exciting to be in the company of the Oscar-winning filmmaker because first and foremost, he wants to give theatergoers an experience like none other.

"He wants you to be there with him. He wants to take you on this journey. You can't watch it on a computer; you shouldn't watch it on your television," Scott said. "You need to go to the theater, get that big old [bucket of popcorn] ... I ate a whole thing of popcorn while I was watching it, and sat back and enjoyed it. I felt all the emotion and the thrill of it, the anticipation ... I was scared, at times. I was nervous for those people, and I knew the story!"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is playing in theaters in 2D and 3D.