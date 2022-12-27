Hugh Jackman Teases That Wolverine And Deadpool Will Get Along About As Well As You'd Expect

One of the year's biggest announcements was that everyone's favorite mercenary would be making his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but joining Ryan Reynolds for his transition from the Fox Universe is none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Fans have waited a long time to see real-life friends Reynolds and Jackman share the screen as their Marvel superhero counterparts, and it looks like Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios are ready to make that wish come true.

Jackman recently revealed that "Deadpool 3" wouldn't mess with his character's finale in "Logan," stating that time travel allows for them to explore a story with a somewhat younger Wolverine. "Deadpool 2" brought Cable (Josh Brolin) into the mix, introducing a handy dandy device that allowed him to travel through time. The movie ended with Deadpool holding onto the device, so the threequel will likely utilize that to unite the two heroes.

Marvel Studios is keeping plot details under wraps, but fans can expect time-traveling shenanigans as the movie explores the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine. Many fans would expect a more-than-successful team-up between the two, but according to Jackman, the characters won't have the best relationship.