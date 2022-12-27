Hugh Jackman Teases That Wolverine And Deadpool Will Get Along About As Well As You'd Expect
One of the year's biggest announcements was that everyone's favorite mercenary would be making his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but joining Ryan Reynolds for his transition from the Fox Universe is none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Fans have waited a long time to see real-life friends Reynolds and Jackman share the screen as their Marvel superhero counterparts, and it looks like Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios are ready to make that wish come true.
Jackman recently revealed that "Deadpool 3" wouldn't mess with his character's finale in "Logan," stating that time travel allows for them to explore a story with a somewhat younger Wolverine. "Deadpool 2" brought Cable (Josh Brolin) into the mix, introducing a handy dandy device that allowed him to travel through time. The movie ended with Deadpool holding onto the device, so the threequel will likely utilize that to unite the two heroes.
Marvel Studios is keeping plot details under wraps, but fans can expect time-traveling shenanigans as the movie explores the relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine. Many fans would expect a more-than-successful team-up between the two, but according to Jackman, the characters won't have the best relationship.
Wolverine and Deadpool aren't going to get along
Hugh Jackman recently guest-starred on "The Empire Film Podcast," where he elaborated on the relationship between his Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. It turns out, the two definitely have room to improve their friendship.
"How do I categorize it? 10 being really close, zero being the reality, we're at zero. We are opposites. Hate each other," Jackman told Empire. "I'm just talking from my perspective. [Logan's] annoyed by him. He's frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."
It sounds like those hoping to see Wolverine and Deadpool get along are going to have to wait a little bit longer, as the two will at least start "Deadpool 3" hating each other. This seems like the most reasonable relationship between the fan-favorite heroes, as Wolverine is known for not tolerating funny business, while Deadpool doesn't stop with the shenanigans. Needless to say, "Deadpool 3" will bring out the best parts of their relationship, which should result in a hilarious back and forth between the two.