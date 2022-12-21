John Krasinski Says Jack Ryan's Season 3 Journey Is All About Instinct Versus The CIA's Moral Compromises - Exclusive

The Amazon series alone has seen Jack Ryan go through a tremendous amount of growth over the prior two seasons. Season 3, John Krasinski explains in the interview, is a clear "culmination of the first two seasons and how Jack's been learning a lot about how things operate." In Season 1, Ryan "says he's just an analyst ... He sees the world in black and white," Krasinski elaborates. "There's only right and wrong."

The character continues to evolve, and he's helped along by Greer as the seasons progress. "In Season 2, Greer shows him very clearly that the world does not operate in black and white," Krasinski clarifies. "The world's more operating in the gray. That's something that Jack was very uncomfortable with and then had to come to terms with that."

Season 3 brings that arc to completion by forcing Ryan to come to terms with the complexity of his own organization. Here, "He's now not only learned that the world operates in gray, but perhaps the CIA does too — not that the CIA is nefarious in any way, but that in order to get the job done, you may have to make sacrifices and moral compromises that you weren't planning to," Krasinski notes. With nowhere else to turn, there is a "doubling and tripling down on his instinct, which has gotten him in trouble in the past," Krasinski says, as Ryan has to make hard moral choices on instinct alone.

Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" is available now on Prime Video.