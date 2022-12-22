Rumor Report: Is Gal Gadot Mounting A Fast & Furious Comeback In Fast X?
Hard to believe, but the "Fast & Furious" franchise plans to hit next year with an impressive tenth entry. Titled "Fast X," the upcoming movie is currently scheduled for a May 19, 2023, release date. And with a planned "Fast & Furious 11" to soon follow and ultimately wrap everything up, "Fast X" will mark the beginning of the last race for the main series. Unfortunately, the journey to get there hasn't been without its share of headaches. Hurdles during production have included Justin Lin leaving the director's chair and the film's car stunts sparking outrage among some Los Angeles residents.
Still, despite those obstacles, there are plenty of reasons for fans to remain excited about the latest adventure of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his NOS-equipped cohorts. The movie will feature new faces in the series, such as Jason Momoa, who plays the film's main villain. However, the "Fast" franchise is mainly about family, so that means fans can also likely expect a reunion of beloved long-time characters, such as Han Lue (Sung Kang), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and Tej Parker (Ludacris). But we may now have to include Gisele Yashar, as Gal Gadot is reportedly making a "Fast & Furious" comeback in "Fast X."
Gal Gadot's character died in Fast & Furious 6
Before her heroic turn as Wonder Woman within the DCEU, many fans were probably first introduced to Gal Gadot in 2009 through her "Fast & Furious" character, Gisele Yashar. However, her time in the franchise was brief, as Gisele tragically died in "Fast & Furious 6" while trying to save her romantic interest, Han. But according to The Direct, despite her character's demise, Gadot is reportedly going to appear in "Fast X." Now, there hasn't been an official word from Universal or Gadot herself on her return to the "Fast" franchise. However, everyone could be keeping quiet to surprise fans.
If Gadot does appear in "Fast X," it would reunite her with "Justice League" co-star Jason Momoa. In addition, her character suddenly coming back wouldn't be too far-fetched. Han surprisingly returned in "F9" even though we were supposed to believe he'd been killed in "Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift." And some fans on Reddit theorized that both Gisele and Han survived their grisly fates years before Han officially returned in "F9." Of course, there's also the flashback route, which was actually supposed to happen for the two characters in "Furious 7," according to Han's actor Sung Kang. On the "Sung's Garage Podcast," Sung noted that he and Gadot shot flashback scenes for "Furious 7," but they got cut.