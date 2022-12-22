Rumor Report: Is Gal Gadot Mounting A Fast & Furious Comeback In Fast X?

Hard to believe, but the "Fast & Furious" franchise plans to hit next year with an impressive tenth entry. Titled "Fast X," the upcoming movie is currently scheduled for a May 19, 2023, release date. And with a planned "Fast & Furious 11" to soon follow and ultimately wrap everything up, "Fast X" will mark the beginning of the last race for the main series. Unfortunately, the journey to get there hasn't been without its share of headaches. Hurdles during production have included Justin Lin leaving the director's chair and the film's car stunts sparking outrage among some Los Angeles residents.

Still, despite those obstacles, there are plenty of reasons for fans to remain excited about the latest adventure of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his NOS-equipped cohorts. The movie will feature new faces in the series, such as Jason Momoa, who plays the film's main villain. However, the "Fast" franchise is mainly about family, so that means fans can also likely expect a reunion of beloved long-time characters, such as Han Lue (Sung Kang), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and Tej Parker (Ludacris). But we may now have to include Gisele Yashar, as Gal Gadot is reportedly making a "Fast & Furious" comeback in "Fast X."