Avatar Writers Ran Into The Unusual Challenge Of Having Too Much Material When Creating Avatar 3

The first "Avatar" film is the very definition of a modern-day epic. Running two hours and 42 minutes, "Avatar" follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic marine sent to one of the most hostile places known to humanity — the alien planet Pandora. This vibrant and colorful world is home to fantastic creatures and an indigenous population known as the Na'vi. The Na'vi are generally peaceful and live in symbiosis with their planet, often showing reverence to nature and honoring animals whenever their hunters make a kill. This is in stark contrast to the humans in "Avatar," who seek to plunder the planet for precious and valuable resources.

Although some humans, like Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), wish to live in peace and understand the Na'vi, others like Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) want to oppress or outright annihilate the Na'vi, expressing a certain level of both contempt and misguided respect for the alien planet.

Of course, as noted by The Numbers, when a movie makes just shy of $2.9 billion and becomes the biggest global movie of all time, there will invariably be sequels, and director and creator James Cameron has certainly taken his time in crafting the next installments of "Avatar." The original "Avatar" was released in 2009, while its freshly minted sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now premiered over a decade later. This means that there are plenty of stories that occurred off-screen and in that unseen period of time, which "Avatar: The Way of Water" does its best to fill in.