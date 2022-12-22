HBO's White House Plumbers - What We Know So Far

Even as changes (and cancellations) abound at HBO, the network continues to boast one of the most impressive slates of original productions in Hollywood with staggering regularity. That will no doubt continue to be the case in 2023, with the powerhouse set to release new seasons of "Barry," "Perry Mason," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." But there's also a slew of highly-anticipated television shows like "The Last of Us" and "Love and Death."

In 2023, HBO will be debuting a new season of the Emmy-winning hit, "Succession." Some of the key players behind the equally celebrated "Veep" have yet another star-studded endeavor debuting soon: a historical drama series, "White House Plumbers." Written and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, the upcoming series documents one of the darkest moments in American political history — the Watergate scandal. The show creators based the show on the memoir of the same name by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Here's everything we know about HBO's "White House Plumbers."