HBO's White House Plumbers - What We Know So Far
Even as changes (and cancellations) abound at HBO, the network continues to boast one of the most impressive slates of original productions in Hollywood with staggering regularity. That will no doubt continue to be the case in 2023, with the powerhouse set to release new seasons of "Barry," "Perry Mason," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." But there's also a slew of highly-anticipated television shows like "The Last of Us" and "Love and Death."
In 2023, HBO will be debuting a new season of the Emmy-winning hit, "Succession." Some of the key players behind the equally celebrated "Veep" have yet another star-studded endeavor debuting soon: a historical drama series, "White House Plumbers." Written and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, the upcoming series documents one of the darkest moments in American political history — the Watergate scandal. The show creators based the show on the memoir of the same name by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Here's everything we know about HBO's "White House Plumbers."
When will White House Plumbers be released
Producer Frank Rich, known for producing "Succession" and "Veep," also serves as an executive producer on the upcoming series — making "White House Plumbers" one of HBO's more high-profile and most anticipated offerings of 2023. As the series will also drop episodes on HBO Max when episodes debut, you can assume this will be one of the most talked about television shows in the new year. It's safe to say that, given the current political climate in the world, the series' complex subject matter will serve as a lightning rod for conversation among the water cooler.
As it is, there's still a bit of a wait ahead for that conversation to get underway as "White House Plumbers" will not begin its 5-episode run on HBO for a couple more months. While an official premiere date has yet to be set for the drama, according to HBO's official "White House Plumbers" page, the series will debut sometime in March of 2023. So mark your calendars accordingly!
Who is starring in White House Plumbers?
If you count yourself among the many fans of HBO's "Veep" or "Succession," you know the production teams on those programs have excelled at assembling first-rate ensemble casts. So it should be no surprise they've done the same for "White House Plumbers." The headliners of the new show are, of course, HBO alums Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who previously starred in the cable titan's "True Detective" and "The Leftovers," respectively. The pair — who also serve as producers — look to share a considerable amount of screen time for "White House Plumbers."
Harrelson and Theroux star along a star-studded cast with the likes of Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones"), Domhnall Gleeson ("Ex Machina"), Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), David Krumholtz ("The Deuce"), Judy Greer ("Halloween"), Kathleen Turner ("The Kominsky Method"), Toby Huss ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Kim Coates ("Sons of Anarchy"), and Rich Sommer ("Mad Men"), amongst others. IF you're even casually familiar with those names, you know they make "White House Plumbers" the definition of must-see TV.
What is White House Plumbers about?
As for what that esteemed ensemble will be doing in "White House Plumbers," many will be playing some of the more infamous figures in the history of American politics. If you're familiar with the origin of the series title, you know it stems from the Watergate scandal that toppled President Richard Nixon's political empire (per The Washington Post). Ironically, the President's people brought in the titular saboteurs to help protect Nixon's legacy — not topple his presidency, as they did. E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) spearheaded the break-in at the Watergate Hotel — a course of action that essentially signaled the beginning of the end for the Nixon administration.
Egil Krogh (portrayed by Rich Sommer) was a Presidential advisor who pressed the Watergate team into action while heading Nixon's "Special Investigation Unit." Dubbed the "plumbers," the unit's primary focus was "fixing" information leaks within the White House. Yes, "White House Plumbers" will explore the ins and outs of the Watergate debacle from its beginnings to its infamous end.
Has the tralier for White House Plumbers been released?
If you're looking for a glimpse at what the "White House Plumbers" team has in store for viewers, you'll be happy to know HBO has already released a teaser trailer for the mini-series. And boy, oh boy, does it look like this 5-part exploration of the Watergate scandal will pack a genuine dramatic punch. While the series undoubtedly, and wisely errs on the side of serious, it looks like "White House Plumbers" will probably make use of its cast's comedic talents to deliver a few laughs as well.
The teaser opens with E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy were tasked, in no uncertain terms, with doing anything necessary to ensure President Nixon's reelection. That assignment quickly escalates into the duo fronting a team that plans to plant surveillance equipment inside the offices of the Democratic National Convention, then housed in a building across the street from the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. The outcome of that mission has, of course, been explored in the decades since the story first broke. But it's safe to say few have experienced it from this particular point of view. That should make "White House Plumbers" a fascinating historical document in and of itself. And it'll no doubt be a wildly entertaining one too!