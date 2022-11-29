That '90s Show Will Bring Back In The Street As Its Theme Song

Nobody who's seen "That '70s Show" will ever forget its iconic theme song, "In the Streets," a song originally by power pop band Big Star covered by Todd Griffin in the first season and Cheap Trick after that (per MTV). Writing for AV Club in 2014 for their "100 Episodes" series on shows that reached at least 100 episodes, Erik Adams had this to say about the iconic theme song, "Big Star's 'In The Street' makes an ideal introduction to life in fictional Point Place, Wisconsin. The words of the band's dueling pop geniuses, Alex Chilton and Chris Bell, set a fitting scene of adolescent boredom in the suburbs: No plans, no car, no sex, ... no rock 'n' roll." The show would truly not have been the same without the song.

In a 2022 poll on Reddit in the r/That70sshow subreddit, u/redalbumrivers asked which version of the theme song fans prefer, and the Cheap Trick version won out over the Todd Griffin version by a vote of 904 to 459. However, despite the Cheap Trick version winning out, the fans of the Season 1 version of the song were more vocal in the comments. "First season. It was rock and roll man! The later one was too poppy imo," wrote u/ordrius098. "Season one. It rocks out a little more," wrote u/ThatsMyBounce.

Well, now there's going to be a third version of the song to add to the debate, as now the upcoming sequel series "That '90s Show" will have a new cover of "In the Streets" as its theme song for a whole new generation of kids to rock out to.