Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly

Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.

That all changed when Cox reprised his Daredevil role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, officially reintroducing his take on the devilish hero in the MCU's fourth phase. Cox also appears in the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" series from 2022, in which Cox enjoyed showcasing Daredevil's comedic side.

Unsurprisingly, given the character's reemergence, Disney+ is currently in the process of developing a brand new "Daredevil" show with Cox as its lead. During an interview about a new Netflix series he stars in titled "Treason," Cox shared some thoughts on his upcoming "Daredevil" series at one point as well. As it turns out, Cox isn't taking his newfound place in the MCU for granted, recognizing the possibility that such an opportunity could always be fleeting.