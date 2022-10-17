Charlie Cox Enjoyed Getting To Explore Daredevil's Swashbuckling Side On She-Hulk
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which just wrapped up its inaugural season on Disney+, did a great job at introducing the title character. Audiences spent a lot of time getting to know Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she tried to find comfort with her giant green alter-ego, get on the dating scene, and handle a variety of legal cases. Throughout the show, she also interacts with Marvel Cinematic Universe staples and franchise newcomers alike, though in terms of fan excitement toward their arrival, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
Matt Murdock pops up in a couple of later "She-Hulk" episodes, helping Jen take down bad guys and giving the program a romantic edge. Cox famously played the character on the Netflix "Daredevil" series as well as "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in a cameo capacity. However, compared to those appearances, the "She-Hulk" version of "The Man Without Fear" is quite different. Not only did he trade in his iconic black and red costume for a Marvel Comics-inspired yellow and red one, but he's outgrown his overly-serious attitude to become a more flirtatious and jovial person.
While some fans may not have loved the "She-Hulk" rendition of Daredevil, Charlie Cox sure did. Here's why he loved playing a more swashbuckling take on "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen."
Cox found Daredevil's personality change to be a fun experiment
Shortly after "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1 wrapped up, Charlie Cox spoke with Variety about the show and his continued tenure as Daredevil. In doing so, he offered up his own thoughts on Daredevil becoming a less dark, serious character — something many fans of his and the beloved Netflix series he led weren't too happy about. "Daredevil, at his core, works better as a show that's geared toward a more mature audience, but even life that is very serious has comedic moments in it," he said, adding that "She-Hulk" was the perfect place to explore this seldom seen side of Matt Murdock.
Cox continues, "It was just a question of freeing up a little bit and allowing myself as an actor to go toe-to-toe with Tatiana and make sure that Daredevil didn't become the butt of the joke because he's overly serious, to make sure he had his charisma, charm, and wits." Daredevil will return to the MCU in the near future under a spotlight all his own via "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+. This upcoming series will run for a whopping 18 episodes and will see Cox's Matt Murdock clash with his longtime rival, Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who last appeared on Disney+'s "Hawkeye."
We'll have to wait and see what kind of tone "Daredevil: Born Again" goes for, but at least now we know, thanks to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," that a more laid-back approach to Daredevil certainly can work.