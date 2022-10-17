Charlie Cox Enjoyed Getting To Explore Daredevil's Swashbuckling Side On She-Hulk

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which just wrapped up its inaugural season on Disney+, did a great job at introducing the title character. Audiences spent a lot of time getting to know Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she tried to find comfort with her giant green alter-ego, get on the dating scene, and handle a variety of legal cases. Throughout the show, she also interacts with Marvel Cinematic Universe staples and franchise newcomers alike, though in terms of fan excitement toward their arrival, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

Matt Murdock pops up in a couple of later "She-Hulk" episodes, helping Jen take down bad guys and giving the program a romantic edge. Cox famously played the character on the Netflix "Daredevil" series as well as "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in a cameo capacity. However, compared to those appearances, the "She-Hulk" version of "The Man Without Fear" is quite different. Not only did he trade in his iconic black and red costume for a Marvel Comics-inspired yellow and red one, but he's outgrown his overly-serious attitude to become a more flirtatious and jovial person.

While some fans may not have loved the "She-Hulk" rendition of Daredevil, Charlie Cox sure did. Here's why he loved playing a more swashbuckling take on "The Devil of Hell's Kitchen."