April Bowlby Breaks Down The Nuances Between Her Comedy Work And Doom Patrol Role - Exclusive

Not all action stars can do comedy, and not all comedy stars can do action, but some actors can do it all. "Doom Patrol" actress April Bowlby is quite familiar with cross-genre acting, where she can throw out a comedic zinger or a stretchy punch with the same amount of ease. Before she became Rita Orr, Bowlby played Stacy Barrett on "Drop Dead Diva" and Kandi on "Two and a Half Men."

Of course, "Doom Patrol" isn't all doom, and the show offers Bowlby plenty of opportunities to flex her comedic talents. Yet in addition to the comedy, the action, stunt work, and drama are pretty significant in the HBO Max series.

"Doom Patrol" invited Looper to the New York Comic Con press room, where we exclusively spoke to Bowlby about her work on the series. She dove into the nuances between her comedy work and being on a superhero show like "Doom Patrol."