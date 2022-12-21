Avatar 2's Stunning Costumes Were A Result Of Over 200 Hours Of Crafting

One of the most immediately noticeable details filmgoers can pick up on in James Cameron's films is the look of the production. The art direction, set decoration, hairstyling, and character costumes are typically distinctive and eye-catching. This can be seen in the drab, dark military outfits of 1986's "Aliens" or the lush, early 20th-century aristocratic and commoner outfits that fill the screen in 1997's "Titanic." The director himself has a streak of perfectionism that regularly sees the "True Lies" creator overseeing every aspect of one of his movies, up to and including design work (via Vulture). But Cameron's sense of ingenuity in creating his vision, combined with the work of returning costume designers such as Deborah Lynn Scott, can be breathtaking to behold.

The costume design of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is a perfect example of this. Scott returned to work on the outfits, aesthetic accessories, and allure of the Na'vi in the sequel film after her efforts on the first feature in the series and "Titanic." Viewing the ornate and distinctive costumes in the new movie is a remarkable sight, thanks to the imaginative efforts of Deborah Lynn Scott, her team, and the director. Even more awe-inspiring is the fact that many of the outfits in the movie resulted from over 200 hours of intense crafting and designing. Here are the details.