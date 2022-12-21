Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus Starts Filming Early Next Year

Fede Alvarez burst onto the horror scene with the one-two punch of his spectacular 2013 "Evil Dead" reboot and the extraordinarily tense thriller "Don't Breathe" in 2016. Now, he looks to make a blood-soaked mark on another classic genre franchise.

The last released film in the "Alien" franchise came in 2017 with "Alien: Covenant." It was directed by Ridley Scott, who originated the film series in 1979. Scott has since handed the franchise reins off to Alvarez, who will begin shooting the tentatively titled "Alien: Romulus" early next year. Scott will still produce the movie through his Scott Free Productions.

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance Production List, the film is slated to begin shooting on February 6, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. It is listed on the site as an original, standalone feature, though little else is known of the plot at this time. The page lists Alvarez and his frequent writing collaborator Rodo Sayagues as the writers of the new film. As reported by Deadline, actress Cailee Spaeny from "Pacific Rim: Uprising" will lead the new film.