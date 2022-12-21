The Witcher Boss Lauren Hissrich Promises An Epic Final Hurrah For Henry Cavill's Geralt
The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor shocked Netflix viewers by stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia for the streaming platform's "The Witcher." The fantasy series already has two seasons under its belt, but Cavill is currently signed on for a third. After that, the part of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth.
There appeared to be a silver lining from the departure as Cavill seemed poised to return to play Superman thanks to a cameo spot in "Black Adam." Cavill even announced he was returning to be the Man of Steel on social media until change-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery put a halt to those plans. New DC Films heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have other plans for Superman, so Cavill won't get that part either.
Cavill's bound to land on his feet one of these days. There are already reports he's signed on to play a role in an upcoming "Warhammer 40,000" series from Amazon. Plus, fans still have one more season of "The Witcher" to enjoy with Cavill in it, and it sounds like he'll be sent off in style.
They plan to honor Henry Cavill's contributions
With there already being plans for a fourth season, it's clear Netflix wants "The Witcher" to go on for as long as possible, even if Henry Cavill isn't on board. But still, Cavill's contributions shouldn't be understated. He carried the entire series on his back and was a major draw for the fantasy show from the start. It won't be the same without him, and even though Season 3 isn't the end, the team behind "The Witcher" will make sure Cavill goes out with a bang.
Series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly, "Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately." She went on to describe how Season 3 of "The Witcher" will take heavily from the fourth book in the series, titled "Time of Contempt" by Andrzej Sapkowski. Hissrich continued, "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."
Sticking closer to the source material is bound to make fans happy. Allegedly, Cavill was unhappy the Netflix show strayed away from the source material, which apparently contributed to his exit. Hopefully, Season 3 checks all the boxes and sets the stage for Liam Hemsworth to step into the role seamlessly.