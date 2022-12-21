The Witcher Boss Lauren Hissrich Promises An Epic Final Hurrah For Henry Cavill's Geralt

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor shocked Netflix viewers by stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia for the streaming platform's "The Witcher." The fantasy series already has two seasons under its belt, but Cavill is currently signed on for a third. After that, the part of Geralt will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

There appeared to be a silver lining from the departure as Cavill seemed poised to return to play Superman thanks to a cameo spot in "Black Adam." Cavill even announced he was returning to be the Man of Steel on social media until change-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery put a halt to those plans. New DC Films heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have other plans for Superman, so Cavill won't get that part either.

Cavill's bound to land on his feet one of these days. There are already reports he's signed on to play a role in an upcoming "Warhammer 40,000" series from Amazon. Plus, fans still have one more season of "The Witcher" to enjoy with Cavill in it, and it sounds like he'll be sent off in style.