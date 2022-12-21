James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions

James Cameron has developed somewhat of a reputation for directing films with stunning effects. Each one of his films since "Aliens," save for "True Lies," has won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. But Cameron managed to one-up even himself with "The Way of Water," even going so far as to build actual flying, swimming machines for his film so that its scenes with flying animals could seem more real. "We made a four-jet version of a skim-wing, and the skim-wing could go 20 miles an hour underwater, pop out of the water, fly around and then dive back in," he explained to BBC Radio.

Cameron has also stated in the past that it's crucial for his films to portray every nuance of his actors' performances (via Variety), and he certainly ensured that "Avatar 2" would do just that. For the film, he gave actors intricate two-piece bodysuits with motion sensors, as well as specially-equipped helmets, so that every one of their movements would be picked up by cameras. This included facial movements. Additionally, as a new featurette has shown, the actors frequently had to act on set with minimal props, costumes, background actors, or even scenery (via 20th Century Studios UK).

As Cameron himself suggested in the featurette, the lack of extras on set actually allowed him to work closely with his actors and ensure no one would be distracted by a stray camera or grip.