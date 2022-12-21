The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Promises 'A Really Cool Mystery' And Plenty Of Easter Eggs

Since Amazon started producing and distributing its own content for its Prime Video streaming service, "The Boys" has quickly emerged as one of its most popular franchises. With an animated spin-off titled "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" already released on top of the 3rd season of the mainline series, the fictional universe is set to expand once again with the upcoming "Gen V."

Based on the comic book series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" follows the titular vigilante group as they try and take out as many superheroes as they can. Motivated by vengeance, self-righteousness, and unbridled rage, the black-ops group clashes with the corporate-backed "heroes" of The Seven and other organizations — often with bloody results.

Now, it looks like a new group of heroes and villains are about to rise with the upcoming college-focused spin-off "Gen V," and Amazon Head of Television Vernon Sanders is promising that there will be plenty for fans to see when the new series premieres.