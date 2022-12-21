The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Promises 'A Really Cool Mystery' And Plenty Of Easter Eggs
Since Amazon started producing and distributing its own content for its Prime Video streaming service, "The Boys" has quickly emerged as one of its most popular franchises. With an animated spin-off titled "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" already released on top of the 3rd season of the mainline series, the fictional universe is set to expand once again with the upcoming "Gen V."
Based on the comic book series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" follows the titular vigilante group as they try and take out as many superheroes as they can. Motivated by vengeance, self-righteousness, and unbridled rage, the black-ops group clashes with the corporate-backed "heroes" of The Seven and other organizations — often with bloody results.
Now, it looks like a new group of heroes and villains are about to rise with the upcoming college-focused spin-off "Gen V," and Amazon Head of Television Vernon Sanders is promising that there will be plenty for fans to see when the new series premieres.
There will be plenty for fans to unpack and digest in Gen V
Vernon Sanders is the head of television for Amazon, and he sat down with Collider to provide some more details for the upcoming "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V." In terms of comparing the two series to one another, Sanders offered some elaboration and new information with regard to previous statements from "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke.
"We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season," Sanders explained. "So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood; there's lots of blood, [and] a really cool mystery," he went on.
Given the success of "The Boys" and "Diabolical," it seems almost like a sure thing that "Gen V" will probably take off for Amazon in a similar fashion. "The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results," Sanders continued.
As the first trailer for "Gen V" already showed key characters from "The Boys" appearing in the upcoming spin-off, there ought to be plenty for fans to dig into as they get acclimated to the new series. "I'm so excited for people to see this show," said Sanders. Fans will get the opportunity to check out "Gen V" in 2023.