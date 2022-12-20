James Gunn Implies The DCU Future Won't Have The Studio Interference Faced By Zack Snyder

Since it first launched with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) had a rocky go. Snyder was meant to helm the superhero cinematic universe at Warner Bros. and proceeded to make "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which was followed by David Ayer's "Suicide Squad." Both movies were critically panned on release. By the time Snyder got to work on 2017's "Justice League," it was clear the studio's faith in him was shaken. A personal tragedy in Snyder's family led him to abandon the film mid-production, and "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon was called in for extensive reshoots (via Hollywood Reporter). Though not without bright spots such as "Wonder Woman," "Aquaman," and "Shazam!" the DCEU was unquestionably a disaster.

Since Warner Bros. has merged with Discovery, CEO David Zaslav spent most of 2022 engaged in cost-cutting measures that shocked investors, the entertainment industry, and the public, most notably axing the nearly completed "Batgirl" film bound for HBO Max (per Deadline).

In October, after a months-long search, Zaslav brought "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and "The Suicide Squad" producer Peter Safran to lead the new DC Film and TV division. Though Gunn holds steady in his claim that the two men have a vision for the franchise's future, now relabeled the DCU, their tenure has been predictably rocky in its early stages. When the pair recently removed fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill as Superman, a vocal contingent of fans was outraged (per Variety). But Gunn sees clear skies ahead once the choppy waters of restructuring are behind him. And he now says the DCU will be free of the studio interference that so frequently hampered his predecessors.