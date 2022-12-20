Rian Johnson Had A Terrifying First Encounter With The Star Wars Franchise

Rian Johnson is a name now forever associated with the "Star Wars" franchise. Johnson wrote and directed, "The Last Jedi," a film that split audiences. Despite how controversial the film has become amongst fans, Johnson told Empire Magazine that, five years after the film's release, he's even happier with it than he was when he first made it.

He also explained in the same interview that he intentionally made the film to be a meta-commentary on the "Star Wars" franchise itself. "I think it's impossible for any of us to approach 'Star Wars' without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with and how that myth — that story — baked itself into us and affected us. The ultimate intent was not to strip away — the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth, and ultimately, I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of 'Star Wars' in our lives."

"Star Wars" seems to remain a huge myth to Johnson, who recently talked about his first experience with the franchise and how it terrified him.