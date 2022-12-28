The Best Reboot Or Remake Of 2022 - Looper Staff Picks

I have a theory that "The Batman" isn't called that because the marketing people refused to get down from the tree unless the title differentiates itself from Tim Burton's "Batman." Instead, it's because this is the Platonic ideal of Batman.

Sure, Christian Bale's Growly Gym Crusader is cool, but even when a guy with an even worse intonation breaks his back, there's no question that he's going to shrug it off. Ben Affleck's Martha Batman is efficient, but he's constantly fighting against and alongside people who are so far above his power level that the shockwave of them punching Doomsday should reduce him into bat-goo from a mile away.

Robert Pattinson's (the) Batman is cut from a different cloth. Sure, he's badass, but still inexperienced enough that you just know he's keeping a tally of how many times he's accidentally stepped on his cape during a fight. He's a decent enough detective that the police allow him to anonymously mess around on crime scenes while wearing ... that. Yet, he misses enough stuff that the Riddler (Paul Dano) is genuinely surprised when the hero can't fully figure out his endgame. In other words, this Bruce Wayne has gear, training, and a little game, but he still has a lot to learn. He might be far from the kind of Batman who can defeat invulnerable aliens with enough prep time, but he still does his level best to save at least some small part of the day.

And that's the whole point of Batman, really. The character's so popular that there's always going to be pressure to make him the main man in whatever cinematic universe he occupies. Despite this, he doesn't really work as a god-tier character. He's invariably at his best when the writers remember that he's just a regular dude who might have a bunch of training and resources, but who ultimately relies on grit, wit, and determination. That, friends, is the essence of Pattinson's Batman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Long may they preside over Gotham City, and may neither man ever be forced to work on a "Black Adam" sequel.