Looper Staff Predicts: The Best Movie Of 2023 Will Be...

As far as I am concerned, only one movie is coming out in 2023. Nobody else is allowed to release a movie in 2023, in fact. Every single filmmaker whose name does not start with "Greta" and end with "Gerwig" needs to take a seat, pour a drink, and hang onto their project until 2024, because 2023? 2023 is the Year of "Barbie."

I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that "Barbie" is not only my favorite movie of 2023, it's probably already my new favorite movie of all time. I'll admit that, while I know that for some (wildly incorrect) people, their mileage may vary where Gerwig is concerned, I think her two previous movies are pretty much perfect. "Lady Bird" was a pretty perfect directorial debut, and if you've ever interacted with me for more than 15 minutes, you've definitely listened to me wax poetic about how her 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" is the version Louisa May Alcott would have loved the most. (You see, it's because it ends with Jo writing her book rather than actually marrying the— sorry, I was getting started again.) All of this is to say that I would not trust a movie about "Barbie" directed by anyone else, and Gerwig's partner and collaborator Noah Baumbach writing the script alongside her is just a fun bonus.

The first teaser, invoking "2001: A Space Odyssey" with a colossal Margot Robbie (who is obviously starring in the titular role, because who else could?!) set my hopes even higher and, I mean, just look at that cast! Ryan Gosling as Ken! Simu Liu as someone! Issa Rae as someone else! Michael Cera as a person or a toy, probably! Will Ferrell potentially reprising his role from "The Lego Movie?!" Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera will also be there, and I love them both! God, I can't wait for this movie. "Barbie" is my whole personality now, it is all I will talk about until further notice, and I will be more insufferable than usual until it hits theaters in July.