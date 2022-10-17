Peacock May Have Hindered Halloween Ends' Box Office

Everyone loves a good rivalry, and the only thing better than seeing two longtime adversaries go at it in a rematch is seeing them go head-to-head in a final showdown. The 2022 horror film "Halloween Ends" features what some would think would be a lucrative rubber match between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, but it doesn't seem like many people are trying to get tickets to this fight.

There was arguably a lot of hype surrounding "Halloween Ends," with fans excited to see the franchise's two leading players entering into the climactic duel with only one standing tall before the credits rolled. That is precisely what viewers got; however, "Halloween Ends" still seems to be divisive amongst fans. The reviews are a bit mixed as well, leaning a bit more toward the negative, with Variety saying it's "neither scary nor fun" and RogerEbert.com's take being it's "barely a 'Halloween' movie." The scores on Rotten Tomatoes are also pretty dismal, arguably indicating that Laurie Strode's last bout with evil itself isn't necessarily her best foray into the franchise. But the criticism from critics and fans isn't the only thing regarding the "Halloween Ends" release that is a cause for concern.

The box office results for the 13th "Halloween" installment may not have been what people expected. While some would blame the lackluster reviews, the cause of this ordeal could very well be Peacock-related.