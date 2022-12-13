All The Spider-Man Suits We Spotted In The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer
Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel Entertainment have finally released the first trailer for the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The visually stunning showcase reveals much about the film's premise, which will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to blows with an infinite number of Spider-People on his mission to stop the villainous Spot (Jason Schwartzman).
Leading the charge against Miles is Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099 voiced by "Moon Knight" and "Dune" actor Oscar Isaac. He is also seemingly joined by the motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman, voiced by "Insecure" star Issa Rae. Returning to the series are Miles' friends, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).
The film, set for release in June 2023, promises to throw more multiversal spiders at the audience than they can possibly handle. In addition to those already mentioned, the trailer reveals countless new Spider-Men, Women, Children, and... monkeys? Here are all the different Spider-folks we could track down in the trailer.
Several nods to Peter Parker's comic book wardrobe
Many of the trailer's multiversal Spider-Men seem to be at least visually inspired by alternate costumes worn by the mainstream Marvel Comics Universe Peter Parker. In one of the first shots of this new spider-centric hub world, we see Parker's black and yellow Spider-Armor MK II suit, which first debuted in a 1999 issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man." In the comic, Parker uses the suit to overcome the loss of his spider-sense.
Both the silver and black Spider-Armor MK I and the red and gray Spider-Armor MK III can be seen later in the trailer, teaming up against Miles Morales in the hub world. The first debuted in 1994's "Web of Spider-Man" #100, while the second — also dubbed the "Anti-Sinister Six Armor" — was first seen in 2012's "Amazing Spider-Man" #682.
The Bombastic Bag-Man — the name attributed to Parker's paper-bag-masked suit — is seen a couple of times during the trailer. The design first appeared in 1984's "Amazing Spider-Man" #258, and was an impromptu suit briefly worn after the hero lost his symbiote costume. In the comics, the bag is used to complete a maskless Fantastic Four uniform given to Parker by the team (it's likely "Across the Spider-Verse" is legally prohibited from using "Fantastic Four" iconography).
Appearances from the far edges of the Spider-Verse
There is also a great number of appearances by alternate-universe Spider-people from the comics. Spider-Cop — the badge-and-gun Spider-Man of Earth-19119 — is briefly seen, as is Maybelle Reily, AKA the steampunk-inspired Lady Spider of Earth-803 (she can be seen adorned with Iron-Spider legs and using a laptop).
The red and white Spider-Woman seen walking with a small Spider-Child is none other than Mary Jane Watson-Parker, a hero from the Earth-18119 series "Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows." The child walking with her could be Anna-May "Annie" Parker," the daughter she had with that universe's Peter Parker.
There's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of a Spider-Man that looks very much like Ben Reilly, Peter's clone who resides in the mainstream Earth-616 universe. Another spider-creature — a white, monstrous-looking six-armed assailant — could well be a redesign of Doppelganger, a villain first seen in the 1992 "Infinity War" event.
It is worth noting that Spider-Punk — the rock-infused Spider-Man set to be voiced by "Nope" star Daniel Kaluuya — is seemingly absent from the trailer as a whole.
A surprising appearance from an old favorite
Of course, one of the most instantly recognizable Spider-Men in the trailer is the Insomniac Spider-Man, the iteration of the hero that sports a large, white emblem and who appears in the wildly popular 2018 video game. The suit actually appears in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" as one of Peter Parker's (Chris Pine) spider-cave suits (per Inverse). Another Spider-Man — sporting more blue than the average costume, as well as a bit of a gut — could be the Turkish version from the cult 1973 film "3 Dev Adam" or "Three Giant Men."
At different points in the trailer, a Spider-being can be seen with mats of fur, crawling on all fours, while another boasts a bizarre prehensile tail. For the latter, it could be a reference to one of a few "Spider-Monkeys" that have appeared throughout Marvel Comics history. The former seems like it could be a wolf — or perhaps even a werewolf. If that's the case, it's likely a reference to Earth-7085, wherein the entirety of the Marvel Universe has been turned into vicious lycanthropes.
A delightful surprise for fans of late-'90s animated superhero fare is the appearance of the superhero from "Spider-Man: Unlimited." The series is a sequel to "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," and sees Peter Parker stranded on the planet Counter-Earth with John Jameson, Venom, and Carnage. He is identifiable by his predominately dark-blue costume and yellowish web cape.
It's unknown yet how big a role any of these spiders will play, though it is likely they're just a taste of what "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has in store for fans when it debuts in 2023.