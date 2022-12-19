Avatar 2's Stephen Lang Hints At The Drama And Tragedy To Come In The Saga

Pandora is an entire planet, and in the first "Avatar," we only had the chance to explore a small segment of that planet. In "Avatar: The Way of Water," the world opens up a bit more, but there's still plenty out there for audiences to witness. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise when Stephen Lang went on "Good Morning America" to talk about the future of the franchise. During his appearance, he teased, "In 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' the world of Pandora is expanded, so we see other environments, other clans, a whole new raft of creatures, and you can expect that in every subsequent addition as well."

As a whole planet, it would make sense for Pandora to consist of many different biomes where the Na'vi in each other has grown accustomed to their respective biome in unique ways, much like the Metkayina are a lighter shade of blue and have longer tails than the Na'vi we met in the first "Avatar." Lang goes on to say, "It's a big world, Pandora. And it's every bit of diverse as our own world. And every bit as exotic. And so that's what we're going to be seeing. And the saga of the characters is just going to deepen and get more dramatic, in some cases more tragic, and more beautiful, I think."

It'll be interesting to see how these other clans play out in the narrative of "Avatar" sequels. Jake and his family met the Metkayina while fleeing their original tribe to protect them. Could Jake meet more Na'vi the same way? Only time will tell.