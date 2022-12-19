Amir Wilson Wants To Share Scenes With James McAvoy On His Dark Materials - Exclusive

As TV shows come to an end, it's difficult not to daydream about all of the storylines that could have been during a series' run. Fans are certainly familiar with this concept, but actors feel this more than anyone — especially when they haven't had a chance to work with all of their co-stars.

Though "His Dark Materials" is now in its final season, there's one co-star that Amir Wilson (who plays Will Parry) still wanted to work with during the series. And when you have an iconic actor like James McAvoy on your TV show, it's no surprise that working with him would be on the bucket list of every cast member.

"His Dark Materials" invited Looper to the New York Comic Con press room, where we exclusively spoke to Wilson. The actor discussed why he wanted to work with McAvoy and what storyline he'd have liked to see the two characters take part in during the show's run.