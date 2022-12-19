His Dark Materials' James McAvoy Describes Lord Asriel As 'A Posh, English Indiana Jones' - Exclusive

On Lord Asriel's role in Season 3, James McAvoy said, "For the whole of Season 1, he's been talking about the whole of Season 2. Other people have been talking about what he's been talking about, which is going to war with the Authority, where you're finally going to see what that war looks like."

Though Asriel has his dark moments, he also has a pretty unique combination of characteristics. As McAvoy explained, "He's been an adventurer and a scholar, like a posh, English Indiana Jones type, a little bit. This time, he's a general. He's still an engineer, he's still an inventor, but he is a warmonger, and he is trying to bring war upon the heavens."

Yet the darker aspects of Asriel are the ones that McAvoy is most excited about. He added, "I want to see that. I'm looking forward to seeing him say, 'I'm not just talking about it anymore. This is it. We're coming for you.' That's really exciting."

