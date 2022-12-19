The First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Over With A Bang
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2023. For a start, it's a new movie from the maestro behind "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," so it was always going to be highly anticipated. However, the new trailer for the upcoming biopic is, as the cool kids used to say, the bomb.
"Oppenheimer" tells the story of renowned physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), otherwise known as "the father of the atomic bomb." As part of The Manhattan Project, he was responsible for developing a nuclear weapon for the Allies during WWII, and the movie will chronicle the process he and his team went through while creating it. That said, the man who created the atomic bomb had a grim life, and Nolan's movie will undoubtedly dig into his warts-and-all story.
Nolan's next sure-to-be-massive-hit is slated to arrive in theaters in July of next year. In the meantime, let's check out the trailer for "Oppenheimer."
The Oppenheimer trailer teases nuclear terror
The trailer opens with Cillian Murphy's title character imagining a future that will "horrify us," making it instantly clear that he's conflicted over the impact that his invention will have on the world. The physicist reveals that "they will fear it until they understand it, but they won't understand it until they've used it." Afterward, he states that he doesn't know if humankind "can be trusted with such a weapon." History has shown that his concerns were legitimate.
The trailer doesn't reveal much in the way of the film's story, but it does provide some explosive scenes. Nolan recently promised that "Oppenheimer" will go nuclear without the use of CGI, continuing his trend of creating practical set pieces as often as possible. One scene appears to involve scientists recreating the Trinity test in the New Mexico desert, and the tension-filled teaser ends with a shaky finger hovering over a red button.
A new Christopher Nolan movie is always exciting, and fans of his work will probably agree that "Oppenheimer" can't come soon enough.