The First Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Goes Over With A Bang

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" looks set to be one of the most exciting releases of 2023. For a start, it's a new movie from the maestro behind "The Dark Knight Trilogy," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," so it was always going to be highly anticipated. However, the new trailer for the upcoming biopic is, as the cool kids used to say, the bomb.

"Oppenheimer" tells the story of renowned physicist Julius Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), otherwise known as "the father of the atomic bomb." As part of The Manhattan Project, he was responsible for developing a nuclear weapon for the Allies during WWII, and the movie will chronicle the process he and his team went through while creating it. That said, the man who created the atomic bomb had a grim life, and Nolan's movie will undoubtedly dig into his warts-and-all story.

Nolan's next sure-to-be-massive-hit is slated to arrive in theaters in July of next year. In the meantime, let's check out the trailer for "Oppenheimer."