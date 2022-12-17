Dan Harmon Just Outed Hallmark For Cutting Two Movies Out Of One (& We're Honestly Just Impressed)

What better way to celebrate Christmas than to binge watch Hallmark Channel movies?

For years the Hallmark Channel has been a literal hallmark when it comes to producing Holiday-focused movies. Take a look at its catalog and prospective viewers will find dozens upon dozens of Christmas films that celebrate the ups, downs, and all the moments in between that manifest during the Holiday season. The channel's yearly offerings are so compelling and festive that any Grinch could fall in love with the period of Yuletide.

Why are Hallmark Channel Christmas movies so darn popular, to the point where spending December without watching them feels incomplete? "Hallmark Christmas movies feel nostalgic for something half-understood, like those episodes of 'The Twilight Zone' where somebody travels back to the 1890s or the 1910s in hopes of chasing some America that has been lost to the mists of time," wrote Vox's Emily St. James in a deep-dive on the channel's festive offerings.

The channel even has a fan in Dan Harmon, one of the creatives behind the ever-popular animated sci-fi romp "Rick and Morty." But Harmon isn't a fan who just mindlessly consumes Christmas content. No, Harmon has questions and concerns about how the Hallmark Channel makes their projects. And he seems to have stumbled upon a unique cinematic experiment. Taking to social media, the "Rick and Morty" scribe has called out the cable channel for releasing two movies that seemingly appear to be the same... but there's more than meets the eye.