You Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases A Very Different Season 4

Netflix's unsettling stalker drama "You" has captivated global audiences at an astonishing rate. The series follows the psychotic serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who utilizes social media to stalk and execute his unfortunate victims. His knack for falling in love with unattainable women precedes him as he constantly flees locations after each deadly love affair.

In Season 4, Joe makes a cross-country trip overseas from California to London following the hallowed end of his marriage with Love (Victoria Pedretti) — as the wedding vows go, 'til death do you part (RIP Love). With a new job and fresh look, Joe aims to find yet another lover, no matter how much blood he has to shed. This brings the cleanly dressed bookworm to a new collegiate setting where he will have the joy of molding bright, but aggravating, young minds. The short-tempered new professor soon finds himself in the middle of a mind-boggling whodunit, surprising even the experienced killer.

Series creator Sera Gamble teased how the upcoming fourth season will be unlike the others in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She was inspired by the works of Agatha Christie and classic Sherlock Holmes tales which deal with the engrossing relationship between murder and mystery. This will lead viewers to immediately and obviously suspect Joe in the season's goings-ons, however, the subversive showrunner suggests that may not be the case this time around.