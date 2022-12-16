Why Alberta From Ghosts Looks So Familiar

Those who haven't tuned into the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" yet are missing out on a good time. A remake of the British comedy of the same name, the show follows couple Samantha and Jay as they set about fixing up the grand old house they're inherited, hoping to turn it into a bed and breakfast. The trouble is that, not only is the place run down but it's also haunted. After surviving a near-death experience, Samantha finds herself suddenly able to see the ghosts who inhabit the home. The fact that she can see the spirits and Jay cannot leads to a lot of humorous moments, with the ghost characters proving to be an interesting bunch.

There's Flower, the happy-go-lucky hippie, Pete Martino, the loveable Pinecone Trooper leader who always has an arrow through his neck, and Captain Isaac Higgintoot, a forgotten American revolutionary hero. Someone who always summons the laughs is Alberta Haynes, a funny, loveable character. In life, she was a jazz artist during the days of Prohibition. "A wonderful singer," is how a visiting historian describes her. "Tell us something we don't know!" she says back, obviously pleased.

Between her comedic lines and her overall fun personality, audiences might feel like she's familiar to them. Alberta is portrayed by Danielle Pinnock, who was making people laugh long before her stint as a dead jazz singer. Here's where you might recognize her from.