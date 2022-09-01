Ghosts Season 2 - What We Know So Far

Season 1 of the show is fairly straightforward. A young, cute couple inherits an old house that they dream of turning into a highly lucrative bed and breakfast, but the incorporeal residents don't want a bunch of annoying living people coming and going and (albeit accidentally) causing them pain by drifting through their ephemeral presence. They try their best to get rid of the living visitors, but once everyone realizes that Sam (Rose McIver) can see and communicate with the ghosts due to a previous near-death experience, they stop butting heads with each other and try to work together to solve their problems instead.

A recently released teaser trailer (more on that in a minute) shows that fans can expect more of what they've already seen as far as the overarching plot goes. It also addresses a lingering elephant in the room — the big cliffhanger regarding whether or not Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) fall has given him the ability to see ghosts now, too. It's hard to predict where the show might go with this. On the one hand, building up the expectation and then quickly dismissing it in the very beginning of Season 2 wouldn't be the most surprising thing a comedy show has ever done. But if they decide to make it so that Jay now sees the ghosts, that's a whole new narrative playground for the writers to play around in (and viewers to enjoy).