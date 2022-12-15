The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up For A Henry Cavill Return
Henry Cavill has been on quite the emotional roller coaster as of late, and at the time of this writing, he's not in the best spot. Since 2013, he has portrayed the DC Extended Universe's — now the DC Universe — Superman on and off, with many wondering what the future of his take on the caped hero looked like. He triumphantly returned in the post-credits sequence of 2022's "Black Adam," but a mere few weeks later, it came to light that his tenure as "The Man of Steel" is indeed over as DC Studios prepares to reboot the character.
Meanwhile, there's Netflix's "The Witcher," which starred Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons. A massive fan of the source material, he was an excellent choice to take on the character, even if the series as a whole struggles to stand by the media it's based on. However, around the time of his return to the role of Superman, it came to light that Cavill was giving up Geralt for good, passing the role onto Liam Hemsworth. Naturally, since the Superman thing hasn't worked out, one has to wonder if a Geralt return is now in the cards.
Sadly for those hoping to see Henry Cavill appear on "The Witcher," now that he's no longer tied to Superman, it would be wise not to get your hopes up.
Cavill's Witcher run is well and truly over
Even though his schedule is clear in the absence of Superman-related commitments, as Variety reports, Henry Cavill returning to "The Witcher" is simply not in the cards at this point. Netflix has confirmed that its plan for the series remains unchanged despite these developments. Production on "The Witcher" Season 4 will continue with Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia, where he will likely remain for the rest of the show's lifespan. Of course, this could suddenly change beyond Season 4, but for the time being, don't hold your breath over seeing Cavill back as Geralt.
At the same time, one has to wonder if Cavill would even want to return to "The Witcher" should the opportunity arise. After all, he's hinted that some of the creative decisions behind the Netflix hit didn't sit right with him as someone who has such a deep appreciation for the "Witcher" franchise. "I'm a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them. It's about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters," he said in a December 2021 interview, also telling Total Film that he had to really push to make his version of Geralt game-accurate.
It goes without saying that Henry Cavill has had some terrible luck as of late, and for his sake, one can only hope it turns around. It's just too bad we won't get to see him take on Superman or Geralt of Rivia again — two characters he wears his love for on his sleeve.