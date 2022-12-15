The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up For A Henry Cavill Return

Henry Cavill has been on quite the emotional roller coaster as of late, and at the time of this writing, he's not in the best spot. Since 2013, he has portrayed the DC Extended Universe's — now the DC Universe — Superman on and off, with many wondering what the future of his take on the caped hero looked like. He triumphantly returned in the post-credits sequence of 2022's "Black Adam," but a mere few weeks later, it came to light that his tenure as "The Man of Steel" is indeed over as DC Studios prepares to reboot the character.

Meanwhile, there's Netflix's "The Witcher," which starred Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons. A massive fan of the source material, he was an excellent choice to take on the character, even if the series as a whole struggles to stand by the media it's based on. However, around the time of his return to the role of Superman, it came to light that Cavill was giving up Geralt for good, passing the role onto Liam Hemsworth. Naturally, since the Superman thing hasn't worked out, one has to wonder if a Geralt return is now in the cards.

Sadly for those hoping to see Henry Cavill appear on "The Witcher," now that he's no longer tied to Superman, it would be wise not to get your hopes up.