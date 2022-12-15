Jason Momoa Reaches New Heights In HBO Max's Rock Climbing Series The Climb

For a man who never planned on being an actor, Jason Momoa has a pretty packed resume. He has four film performances as Aquaman under his belt, plus an episode of "Peacemaker." Furthermore, he'll be reprising the role in "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Last Kingdom," which are both in the works. And those are just his more aquatic pursuits; the actor recently had memorable turns in "Dune" and "Slumberland" (via IMDb). Additionally, it's rumored that Momoa will play Lobo in the DC Comics Extended Universe.

With all of that on his plate and more, it makes sense that Momoa would want to unwind. But this is Aquaman we're talking about, and relaxing on the couch would hardly suffice for the action star. In 2017, Momoa showed off his rock climbing skills for Insider, calling the challenging activity his sport of choice, and later uploaded a video to YouTube where he toured a Canadian rock climbing facility.

Now, Momoa is hoping to share his love of rock climbing with a wider audience with his new show, "The Climb."