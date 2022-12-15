Geralt Of Rivia's Video Game Voice Actor Was Saddened Over Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher

There's been no shortage of shake-ups when it comes to news regarding Henry Cavill in 2022. While there was an initial wave of excitement and collective sighs of relief from DCEU fans when it was confirmed that the actor had returned to the role of Superman in a "Black Adam" cameo, sadness quickly set in for fans of the actor's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's "The Witcher" series.

Seemingly in order to don the iconic tights of The Man of Steel indefinitely, Cavill stepped away from "The Witcher." Fans of the dark fantasy series, which is based on the novels and video games of the same name, were miffed to see Liam Hemsworth would be taking over for Cavill in the titular role of Geralt starting in Season 4.

On that note, it would seem that even those involved in the franchise directly, like Doug Cockle, were sad to see the actor leave behind "The Witcher."