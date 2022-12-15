Geralt Of Rivia's Video Game Voice Actor Was Saddened Over Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher
There's been no shortage of shake-ups when it comes to news regarding Henry Cavill in 2022. While there was an initial wave of excitement and collective sighs of relief from DCEU fans when it was confirmed that the actor had returned to the role of Superman in a "Black Adam" cameo, sadness quickly set in for fans of the actor's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's "The Witcher" series.
Seemingly in order to don the iconic tights of The Man of Steel indefinitely, Cavill stepped away from "The Witcher." Fans of the dark fantasy series, which is based on the novels and video games of the same name, were miffed to see Liam Hemsworth would be taking over for Cavill in the titular role of Geralt starting in Season 4.
On that note, it would seem that even those involved in the franchise directly, like Doug Cockle, were sad to see the actor leave behind "The Witcher."
Cockle thought Cavill was fantastic in the role of Geralt of Rivia
Doug Cockle, who provides the voice of Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher" video game series, obviously knows a thing or two about playing the character. The voice actor sat down with Eurogamer to discuss his time as the iconic warrior, as well as his disappointment at hearing that Henry Cavill was leaving behind the live-action Netflix series.
"Well, I think it's really sad," Doug Cockle said of the news. "And there's a lot of people speculating on the reasons why he's decided to leave, but whatever the reason is, I think it is sad because Henry, he did a fabulous job as Geralt of Rivia." As if fans weren't bummed out enough by the news already, it's doubly tragic now that it appears Cavill will not be taking on the role of Superman anymore following his "Black Adam" cameo.
Cockle also recalled meeting up with Cavill to discuss their mutual role. "We spent a good, I don't know, an hour or two, chatting about the Witcher world and being Geralt of Rivia," Cockle recalled. Since fans know how much Cavill reveres the source material, it makes his exit all the more heartbreaking. However, like Cockle, they're probably hoping for the best with regard to Liam Hemsworth's take on the character in the upcoming fourth season.